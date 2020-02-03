Johannesburg - Scores of the amaHlubi nation went to Gauteng High Court, Pretoria to support their leader, Muziwenkosi Johannes Langalibalele II Radebe, to be recognised as king.
The Nhlapo Commission in 2009 dismissed the amaHlubi claim to have their kingship restored. The commission was established by the then president Thabo Mbeki in 2004 to resolve disputes on chieftainship.
The findings were accepted by former president Jacob Zuma in 2010, who then announced the end of the kingship.
But for more than a decade, the amaHlubi have been trying to restore their kingdom and have it formally acknowledged.
While this nation is scattered across the country, the current leader Muziwenkosi Radebe lives on the foot of Giant’s Castle in the Drakensberg.
They instituted court proceedings during 2009 to have the commission’s findings reviewed and set aside.