Battle over amaHlubi kingship intensifies in Gauteng High Court









Picture: Zelda Venter Johannesburg - Scores of the amaHlubi nation went to Gauteng High Court, Pretoria to support their leader, Muziwenkosi Johannes Langalibalele II Radebe, to be recognised as king. The Nhlapo Commission in 2009 dismissed the amaHlubi claim to have their kingship restored. The commission was established by the then president Thabo Mbeki in 2004 to resolve disputes on chieftainship. The findings were accepted by former president Jacob Zuma in 2010, who then announced the end of the kingship. But for more than a decade, the amaHlubi have been trying to restore their kingdom and have it formally acknowledged. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Zelda Venter

While this nation is scattered across the country, the current leader Muziwenkosi Radebe lives on the foot of Giant’s Castle in the Drakensberg. They instituted court proceedings during 2009 to have the commission’s findings reviewed and set aside.

But as Judge Hans Fabricius remarked, the application had dragged its heels for more than a decade. This was because the party brought several interlocutory applications based on technicalities over the years.

One of these included that the record of the proceedings before the Nhlapo Commission had to be filed. This was done shortly after the application was launched in 2011, but a host of other technical applications followed over the years, which stalled the actual application from going ahead..

Counsel for the amaHlubi once again launched an interlocutory application concerning the filing of supplementary court papers. But Judge Fabricius said enough was enough.

He remarked that this was a very important application for the applicants and the sooner the merits of the application can be heard by a court, the better for everyone.

“We are now in 2020. The applicants came to court in 2011. It is in no one’s interest to have the matter pending for nine years,” he said.

Council for the applicants will meanwhile apply for a court date, but said they are confident that it will still be some time this year.

The application is brought against, among others, the Commission on Traditional Leadership, Disputes and Claims, the president and King Goodwill Zwelithini and the Zulu Royal Family. It is understood that King Zwelithini is not opposing the application, while the government and the commission are opposing it.

King Langalibalele II is the great-grandson of King Langalibalele I who was banished to Robben Island for life after he was convicted of, among others, murder and treason in 1874.

Meanwhile delegations from Lesotho and Swaziland were also at court yesterday to support the king, who is a brother-in-law of King Mswati.

[email protected]

Pretoria News