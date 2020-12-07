Be safe in Pretoria this festive season, say police

Pretoria - Police in Pretoria Central have warned people to pay close attention to their personal security and safety as criminals are expected to intensify their efforts at this time of the year. Captain Augustinah Selepe said the police were concerned because the festive season brought with it lots of excitement, and the CBD attracted many people for shopping, social gatherings, churches and entertainment. "We plead with the people to pay attention to their personal security and safety as they go about with business. Beware of common robberies, ATM scams, rape, pickpockets, smash-and-grab and theft of motor vehicles. "Business premises are advised to be vigilant at all times and ensure that safety measures are increased, CCTVs are functioning and that they report any suspicious activity. "As more people will be visiting banks, they need to avoid being victims of stokvel robberies as they are often injured or even killed during these incidents, which is why we urge them to find safer ways to transact, such as internet transfers or mobile banking, instead of carrying large amounts of cash.

"People need to note that drunk drivers are not only a danger to themselves but also a danger to society as some carry passengers and some cause accidents affecting other road users. Those who drive under the influence of alcohol will be arrested," said Selepe.

With the national state of disaster extended to January 15 in line with the Disaster Management Act, all existing lockdown level 1 restrictions remained in force throughout the country.

"We wish everyone a safe, peaceful and blessed festive season. People will always be urged to stay safe," she added.

Head of Pretoria Central police Brigadier Moses Dladla said the CBD had increased visibility in the form of foot patrols at shopping malls, stop and search operations at public places and recreational parks.

Roadblocks would be conducted with the support of other law enforcement agencies to see that traffic road regulations were adhered to and to increase checks on drunk driving, reckless driving, overloading and speeding.

Pretoria News