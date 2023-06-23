Beauty queen Mapula ‘Mau’ Sedibe’s rise from humble beginnings to big stages

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Beauty queen from Pretoria Mapula “Mau” Sedibe, 26, was born in the small town of Leeufontein in Mpumalanga and grew up with modest means.

Her family had to work hard to make ends meet – and it wasn’t easy for her growing up. Despite the challenges, she always remained determined and focused on making a better life for herself and her loved ones. With her charm, intelligence and unwavering confidence, Sedibe set herself apart from her peers and soon after relocating to Gauteng she became an ambassador for various brands. “I wasn’t into pageants at an early age, but growing up, seeing the body I have and my height, most people would ask if I’m a model and if not, why didn’t I consider modelling, because I fitted the criteria,” said Mau.

“Then I got to think about it and gave it a shot in 2016, but I only took it seriously in 2020 when I entered my first beauty pageant while at school. Unfortunately, I lost, but I didn’t give up hope.” From 2020 Sedibe said she entered six beauty pageants and still could not make the cut. However, her breakthrough came during her seventh try. “That’s when I told myself that I was capable of winning, and since then I never looked back.

“I was elected for two national pageants, including Miss Summer World SA, and supposed to go to Philippines, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it was not possible for me to travel,” said Mau. Today, she said she was ecstatic to be a part of something bigger, like Miss Akasia, and to have the opportunity to meet other inspiring women. “I entered for Miss Akasia SA because of the value it holds #Humanity #Development #Sharing #Fairness #Creation #Uplifting and how their queens are well groomed to set examples out there to the youth.

“I would want to see myself one day as Miss Akasia SA winner, to be the commander of self-confidence and self-worth to my peers.” As a young woman living in South Africa, Mau said winning the Miss Akasia SA title would be a dream come true for her. It would give her a platform to spread her wings in advocating for women and children abuse, gender-based violence survivors, victims and orphans, so that the message could be heard loud and clear by the perpetrators. Although the beauty pageant journey comes with great opportunities and expectations, the pressure is high and fierce. Mau said she knew she had to be at her best, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally.