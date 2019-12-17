Bheki Cele urges SAPS graduates to give criminals sleepless nights









Police Minister Bheki Cele expects the new crop of SAPS graduates to be the last people standing after every engagement with criminals. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Police Minister Bheki Cele expects the new crop of SAPS graduates to be the last people standing after every engagement with criminals. Cele made these remarks when he welcomed 5 042 new police constables to the SAPS upon their graduation. Thousands of people travelled from various parts of the country to witness the young and adequately trained men and women tasked to take up their places in the battle against crime. Cele held nothing back in encouraging the men and women in blue to spread terror in the lives of criminals and not be afraid to use their firearms to protect themselves. “Criminals must be afraid of you. When you engage with criminals, the last person left standing must be the officer. Criminals must have sleepless nights when they think of you.

“They must sweat and stress knowing the SAPS is now 5000 officers stronger. Criminals must not have peace; give them sleepless nights,” he said.

The new officers get straight to work, joining the thousands of SAPS members who will not be taking leave this festive season.

Cele said all members of the police would rest once the festive season was over and people safe from opportunistic criminals.

“Constables, your pass-out parade takes place as the SAPS embarks on its annual Safer Festive Season Campaign. Young officers, as part of our efforts to turn the tide against crime, I have instructed all officers not to take leave during this festive season. This directive also includes you,” he told them, during the graduation ceremony on Friday.

“Yes, we will turn the tide against crime with all of you on board. Constables, as you pass out today, I want you to hit the ground running. Go out there and work in teams to ensure that the season is festive for all South Africans and remains that way.

“We want to see you visible on the streets, in all public areas, at sporting events, concerts,parks and malls. You are being given marching orders to serve and protect without fear or favour.”

Cele also advised the graduate officers to remember to be police officers and not social workers. He said he did not expect them to be sending complainants home from police stations so they could sort out their problems with those who harmed them.

“You have no business asking women what they were wearing when they were sexually violated, and victims of gender-based-violence should not fear coming to you for help.

“You are their first point of call after their ordeal; treat them with dignity. Your duty is to protect and serve with professionalism and compassion at all times.”

Pretoria News