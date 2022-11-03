Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe nominated for ANC presidency

Mashudu Sadike and Ntombi Nkosi Pretoria - Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe’s name has been put forward by a branch in Limpopo to contest the position of ANC president against President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

A branch that calls its campaign Unity 2022 said Motsepe was the only person “not seen to be corrupt” to lead the country. While it is unlikely that Motsepe, who is Confederation of African Football president, will accept the nomination from the Malekeng Magane branch in ward 12 Fetakgomo-Tubatse in Sekhukhune, it would make for an interesting elective conference if he did raise his hand. Also in the race is Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

The branch will be seen to be defying the Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee (PEC), which has endorsed Ramaphosa for the top job. However, speaking to Independent Media yesterday, branch deputy chairperson Emmanuel Makgoga dismissed the PEC’s assertions, saying the PEC was not being truthful going towards the elective conference. The ANC in Limpopo has teamed up with KwaZulu-Natal to fight the step-aside resolution at the conference. KZN is backing Mkhize to be party leader.

“We have comrades in all the provinces lobbying other branches to support Motsepe and we have spoken to him and have written to him. He has not agreed that he would stand nor has he disagreed. “We don't expect him to say yes now. Even the current president (Ramaphosa) has not raised his hand to say he is standing,” Makgoga said. He said he did not believe that Limpopo would go with Ramaphosa since they were agreeing with KZN on any other issues. “They will never vote for Ramaphosa,” he said.

Motsepe could not be reached for comment. Some wards in KZN have nominated Mkhize as president, but nominated Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu as his deputy. Mchunu, who is in Ramaphosa's camp, is seen as a unifying horse in the race for some branches in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, other branches that have come up with new names in the contest are the Sam Ntuli branch ward 54 in Ekurhuleni that has nominated Mkhize as president, Mmamoloko Kubayi as deputy president, Supra Mahumapelo as secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general, Dlamini Zuma as national chairperson and Mzwandile Masina as treasurer. The names of Carl Niehaus and former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini have come up a number of times from different branches. Other preferred NEC members include Ronald Lamola, Thabang Makwetla, Robert McBride, David Makhura, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Dlamini said she did not want to comment much, citing that nominations were still going on. Niehaus, who was nominated in a number of other branches such as ward 117, Greater Johannesburg, said: “It is not the only nomination. Many branches throughout the country, in all nine provinces, have nominated me. I am humbled by the trust that ANC comrades are placing in me. I am prepared to accept the nominations, and I am prepared to serve.” Ward 117 Greater Johannesburg also nominated Mkhize as president, Paul Mashatile as deputy president, Phumulo Masualle as secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general, Dlamini Zuma as national chairperson and Andile Lungisa as treasurer.