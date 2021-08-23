Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo’s much-awaited sex trial starts

Pretoria - Controversial Rivers of Living Waters Church leader Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo’s much-awaited sex trial is due to kick off today in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. The 55-year-old head of the church is facing charges of rape, contravening the Sexual Offences Act, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged that one of the victims of Zondo, who faces nine counts, was allegedly repeatedly raped and is a family member. It is alleged that Zondo raped the woman in 1980 while she was 8 or 9 years old, while other victims who were allegedly raped and/or sexually assaulted by him were members of his congregation. The trial is scheduled to run until September 17.

Zondo earlier told his supporters during an appearance in the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court that he wanted “the world to know the truth” and that he was “ready for trial”. He vehemently denied the allegations against him, although more victims of alleged rape came forward during the investigation. The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) earlier lodged an investigation into the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries.

This came after Zondo and senior pastor Lydia Malete lost a bid and an appeal in the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, to interdict the commission from continuing with the hearings. A woman, who cannot be named, told the commission that Zondo allegedly called her every day between 2011 and 2018 because she had prophetic gifts. The witness told the commission that she was part of the church’s first group of prayer warriors, most of whom were women and had the gift of prophecy.

She said that in 2014 she began noticing red flags about Zondo when prayer warriors started leaving or alleged that Zondo had acted inappropriately. The woman claims that she too, became a victim. She told the commission: “He said the spirit of rape that is in me… got activated and overpowered him so that he can be able to do what he did to me.” Zondo, who labelled the allegations baseless, demeaning and insulting, announced last year during a press briefing that the church had lodged a complaint against the commission with then speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise.

“The allegations against the archbishop and members of the church are baseless, demeaning, insulting and in violation of the constitutional rights of the archbishop and members of the church – in particular, the constitutional rights of dignity, privacy and freedom of religion,” Zondo said at the time. The church leader said the hearings and the evidence openly incited violence against the church, its members and Zondo and his family. He added that the hearings did not promote respect for the protection of his rights or the church.

“The hearing does not promote or develop peace, friendship, humanity, tolerance and national unity among members of the church and the community in which they operate, and does not foster mutual respect among members and former members of the church,” he said. Nothing, however, came of his complaint. It is expected that several of Zondo’s followers will be at court today to support him.