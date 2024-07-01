Blaq Tonic continues musical journey with ‘Kilonshele’

BLAQ Tonic, born Amukelani Maluleke, has dropped a new single titled Kilonshele, which is available in all musical platforms. He is also a graphic designer and sound engineer.

Originally from Giyani in Limpopo, Maluleke said his musical career began in 2008, when he was young, “I had a passion for computers, games and software, this naturally led me to an interest in music.” As he grew up he became curious about how music was made and started visiting music studios with the help of his brother. “This exposure ignited a deeper love for music and from that point on, I never stopped pursuing it, music has been a significant part of my life ever since,” he said.

Speaking to Pretoria News, Maluleke said Kilonshele featured Mocchachino Ochi, who is famous for songs like Naira, Down Low and Body Language. “The word Kilonshele means what is happening in Yoruba, a language spoken in Nigeria; the single is a 3-step Afro house track, which means it has a rhythmic, danceable beat that combines African musical elements with house. We believe it will be a hit and we are excited for everyone to hear it” He said in 2007 he developed a passion for filmmaking; he had the opportunity to work with Bomb Production and join the team working on the iconic television show Zone 14.

“During that time, I took on various roles including being a best boy, lighting assistant, stale operator and administrative assistant; it was during my time on set that I become curious about the process of incorporating my music into television,” he said. He also got the chance to meet influential people behind the scenes such as Tony Kgoroge, Sheli Miller, Philip Miller and Mduduzi Mabaso. “These encounters fuelled my desire to explore music and media spaces further; my journey commenced as a producer, and I later ventured into DJing in 2012.” Maluleke said during the early stages of his career he released music under his former label Blaq Deep Rhythms.

“In 2019, I achieved a significant milestone and secured a project gig for placing Gqom music in various television shows, including Uzalo on SABC1 and I Blew it.” This experience proved to be a pivotal moment as it solidified his conviction that this was his calling and he was meant to be in the entertainment industry. In early 2020, he faced a setback when he lost all his music due to a computer crash. He said this challenge became a turning point in his career and he released a series of chart topping hits in 2020 and 2021.

“One notable track from this period is The Rising, which was inspired by the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic and carries a message of hope for a brighter future.” In collaboration with vocalist and producer Mocchachino Ochi, Maluleke founded African Bass Media, further expanding his musical repertoire. “I released captivating tracks such as Fly Away, Vibe with Me, and embarked on my first Afro-House vocal project titled Cultured Love,” he said.

This project featured collaboration with talented artists like Rooted Soul and Char Monedi. “My remarkable comeback continued with hits like Bakone, KwaZulu, and Umoya, all included in the project,’ he added. Maluleke said In 2023, his sensational new song Pull Up was featured on Spotify's Afro Tech editorial playlist, marking yet another milestone in his career.