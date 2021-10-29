BLF calls on factional group Radical Economic Transformation within ANC to split votes

Pretoria - Black First Land First (BLF), led by Andile Mngxitama, has set its sights on colliding with a splinter group of the ANC for the upcoming municipal election. The party said it was determined to get its representatives into municipalities.

Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, Mngxitama urged the factional group Radical Economic Transformation (RET) within the ANC to split its votes. He said this should give his party the proportional representative vote. He said: “Our message to RET forces is that they must split their votes and give BLF the proportional representation vote, and the ward candidate to ANC.”

The party was initially not supposed to participate in any election when Mngxitama resigned as EFF MP and formed the BLF in 2016, following squabbles with commander-in-chief Julius Malema. However, it contested the 2019 general election where Mngxitama accused the Electoral Commission of South Africa of mismanaging the process after he failed to get a seat in Parliament. “Black First Land First is a black consciousness and Pan Africanist movement that seeks to overturn the 1994 compromise, which keeps blacks landless and economically excluded,” he said.

“It’s time to infuse black consciousness in governance through elevating the people’s voices and respecting the people. These elections are important because they come after 27 years of the ANC’s disappointing rule, and also experiences with coalition arrangements, all of which have not delivered services for our people.” Although the party is contesting in the November 1 elections, Mngxitama decried the lack of funding for their campaign. “We have one big challenge and that’s lack of financial backing.”