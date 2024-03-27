Body of Grade 11 pupil found in cousin’s home

A grade 11 pupil at Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, Cullinan was raped and murdered, the Gauteng Education Department has said. Her body was discovered in a room at her cousin's home.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said according to information they received that the learner attended extra classes on March 22 and 23. It is reported that the learner allegedly left the house on March 24 at around 6pm and did not return. "A missing person report was then filed with the police that very same night by her mother, " he said.

Mabona said the learner’s family went to the cousin’s house on March 25 to seek further details regarding her whereabouts after receiving information that he was last seen with her. it is alleged that they found the learner’s lifeless body in a room inside the cousin’s house. Police were contacted and arrived at the scene to commence with their investigations. Mabona further said the reports indicated that the learner was allegedly sexually assaulted before being strangled to death.

“The suspect handed himself over to police on Monday night,” he said. MEC Matome Chiloane said they were deeply saddened by the passing of the learner especially through gruesome circumstances. “We solemnly sympathise with her beloved family, extending our most sincere condolences to them and the school community at large,” said Chiloane.