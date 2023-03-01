Body of missing Pretoria woman with head-shot wound found in river

Pretoria - Scores of messages expressing shock, anger and disbelief have poured in from friends and the community of Kameeldrift after the discovery of the body of a woman in the Pienaars River. Police said an inquest had been opened after the body was identified as that of 39-year-old mother of three, Landi Prinsloo.

Prinsloo’s lifeless body was, according to reports, found in the Pienaars River on Friday , a day after she was reported missing. She was allegedly last seen in the north-east of Pretoria on Thursday morning. Police found her vehicle – a white Toyota Prado – including her handbag, that same day.

The Women for Change advocacy group said Prinsloo was allegedly found with a head-shot wound. A pistol was found not far from her body. The group said the police had subsequently announced that an inquest had been opened to determine the cause of Prinsloo’s death, as they could not confirm whether foul play was suspected or not. Under a post by Lynette van Zyl, residents and friends shared their sentiments at hearing about Prinsloo’s death.

In a post with Prinsloo alongside her children, van Zyl wrote: “My dearest Landi with her 3 children. Rest easy my dear child, we love you terribly. You are now in a good place and out of the dark pit. For that I am deeply grateful.” “Thinking of you since I read the tragic news. May you finally experience the peace that passes all understanding,” commented Helana Olivier. Nadia de Villiers added: “Dear aunt Lynette, I can’t believe little Kapenta is no longer with us. I wish there was something we could do to make it better for aunt and uncle Johan. I have so many fond memories. So very sorry.