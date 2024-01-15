Bogus taxi association patrol squad busted

MEC for Transport and Logistics in Gauteng Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has commended the Gauteng Public Transport Intervention Unit following their arrest of two suspects posing as a taxi association patrol squad along the N4 highway in the Tshwane on Thursday. While conducting #Fatela Road Safety operation along the N4 highway outside of Bronkhorstspruit, the unit apprehended two undocumented foreign nationals for allegedly driving a vehicle displaying a false registration plate, fraudulent license disk as well as extortion.

The unit also impounded two minibus taxis and took the sedan, which is suspected to be a stolen vehicle, to the Pretoria Vehicle Identification Service unit for further investigation. It is alleged that the suspects operate along the N4 route where they stop minibus taxis travelling along the route and threaten to impound their vehicles if they do not pay a R2500 spot fine. “The unit continues to play an important role in maintaining law and order in the public transport system. We welcome the arrest of the two suspects as these individuals pose a serious threat to the peaceful operation of minibus taxis in our province,” said Diale-Tlabela who was on site during the arrest. The unit responded to this complain following a huge outcry about similar incidents that have been taking place along the N4 route over the past few months.

The department is set to continue conducting #Fatela road safety drives throughout January and beyond to encourage compliance and promote the safe usage of roads in identified hotspots in the province. The overall objective being to reduce the carnage through road safety education, encouraging responsible road usage and declaring zero tolerance to lawlessness and drunk driving. This has been identified as amongst the leading causes of road accidents.