’Boko Haram’, ’Farasai’, ’Al Qaeda’ gangs rule by fear in Mamelodi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Murder for hire, mob fees, contract and building hijacking form part of the crimes in Mamelodi as not one but three gangs rule through fear. Gangsterism has sprawled all over the township and besides “Boko Haram” - “Farasai” and “Al Qaeda” gangs are also on the come up and terrorising the township. According to a community leader who did not want to be named the three gangs dealt in different crimes exclusively. “Farasai” according to the source deals with murder for hire mostly. "We know of cases where they are sent to "deal" with people. Mostly aggrieved lovers pay a sum of R5 000 for the service."

“Al Qaeda” allegedly deals in drugs and is behind most car hijackings with “Boko Haram” being famous for extortion of all kinds and contract hijacking in Mamelodi and surrounding areas.

The community leader said victims were so fear stricken that they hardly dare open a case and the ones that do are threatened until they withdraw.

The DA also held a picket earlier today outside the Mamelodi West police station which has been thrust into the spotlight for failing to deal with the lawlessness brought on by the gangs.

They called for action in a murder case involving one of their activists who was vocal when “Boko Haram” allegedly invaded the Kingston hostels and he was later murdered in his room at the hostel.

Member of legislature Fred Nel handing over a memorandum said they were concerned about the lack of progress in solving this case and dealing with the gang activity as well as the disturbing reports of police officials being complicit in some crimes.

"We are concerned that no significant progress was made in his case and that no arrests have been made. The case will not go away and we will not let it go until justice is served."

Last week provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela visited the township and vowed that the gang activity would be dealt with as they had enough intelligence from various stakeholders, including community members, who were informing them of the group’s modus operandi, including the hierarchy of the group, where they lived, and what projects they were taking over in Tshwane.

Mawela said they had also recruited detectives who were supported by police intelligence and forensic investigators assisted by prosecutors. “We are busy, and once the time is ready we are going to pounce on them and we won't lose our grip on them.”

Pretoria News