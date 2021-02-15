'Boko Haram’ gang activity runs rampant in Mamelodi

Pretoria - Mamelodi has turned into a lawless state, and residents and businesses alike are living under a cloak of terror as gang activity runs rampant. This as the infamous gang dubbed “Boko Haram” continues to infiltrate all sectors of the township –with guns in hand – demanding payment for business protection and mere existence. Their reign knows no bounds, as they are said to hijack buildings, kick service providers out, and threaten – and kill, those who stand in their way. During a visit to the township, residents, upon realising the topic, immediately clammed up and said talking about the gang was not an option as it meant death. But one resident living near the Heatherley landfill site said that area was also under the gang’s rule, as it spread out from the centre of the township.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the resident said that as the situation moved beyond the east and west, it had become worse over the past three years.

“There is nothing for residents here, they forcefully take contracts and projects, and no one is able to even fight them because they walk around with guns and terrorise us when we complain. They control everything – even the trucks that supply water to some areas.

“People have died during encounters with these guys, and there is no action from Mamelodi SAPS. There are also certain cops who are in cahoots with them ... They get brown envelopes to look the other way,” he added.

One source close to the matter said he knew of the dirty dealings of the gang.

“’Boko Haram’ hijacks vehicles and changes the vehicle identity numbers, and from spaza shops they collect R2 000 a month in exchange for not taking over them through violence. They collect on the 25, 26 and 27 of every month.”

He said they ruled with a barrel of a gun, and Mamelodi east and west police were allegedly controlled by “Boko Haram”.

This is not the first mention of gang terrorism in Mamelodi, as the township was also under the reign of terror of taxi boss Vusi Khekhe Mathibela, known as the City’s Number 10 “tsotsi”.

Before his arrest in 2019, he was said to have been running an extortion ring in the township, which forced local entrepreneurs to pay him a "protection fee".

Although he strongly denied the claim, local business people called him a terrorist – with sidekicks prowling the streets to collect money from anyone who made it.

The high school drop-out, also charged with involvement in the death of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana, was said to have been a taxi driver, who rose through the ranks to own his own fleet, and who developed a thirst for both money and power – so he sent his henchmen far and wide to increase his territory.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, in 2019, waged war against him, and said no one was bigger – or stronger – than the law.

A Phumolong resident, who said he worked on City projects from time to time, said the gang had monopolised all projects, making it hard for locals to work, or even complain.

“I have not been able to get work anywhere in a long time, and the same goes for many other small contractors. We are in a hard place. If you are not connected or affiliated with them, you will never work. We have received serious threats when we try ... During meetings, they arrive with guns.”

Mob fees are demanded from many businesses who are left with no choice but to pay.

Recyclers at the Heatherley site were the first to feel wrath of the mob style nature of “Boko Haram” when they first infiltrated the landfill site, according to a recycler, who said they took control of the site and forced officials out, and instituted a fee to allow recyclers to work.

“It is so bad, we are sometimes asked for R50 daily payment. We do not try to fight anymore, everyone just pays and works to cover up and make profit. That is why you see most people fighting as trucks come in, because everyone wants to get ahead.”

During a visit to the site, Pretoria News saw men taking the cellphone of a motorist as he went in to drop rubbish at the entrance, which has no security.

The Mamelodi hostels were also said to be a target, as residents were terrorised, and forced evictions took place at any time, to accommodate those in favour of “Boko Haram”.

An anonymous source said: “The evicted are left stranded and no one must help. Reports to the police receive no action.”

As the gang gains power through project hijacking and mob fees, their reach has significantly increased, with the source saying they were involved in other areas in the city, including Pretoria West and Erasmus, where they are trying to get hold of projects and contracts to hijack.

Meanwhile, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said there was a task team established by the Tshwane District to investigate and monitor crime involving the gang, and informers have been tasked to gather intelligence.

Mamelodi police had not responded to questions sent to them on the allegations.

