’Boko Haram’: Net closing in on Mamelodi gangs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The possibility of more arrests in Mamelodi gang-related crimes cannot be ruled out as the police cast a wide net. Two suspects - a man and a woman aged 37 - were arrested and appeared in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft, trespassing and fraud. Police are investigating several cases opened by victims of the so-called “Boko Haram” group that has been accused of terrorising communities and business people in and around Mamelodi. A multidisciplinary team has been set up and an appeal made for people to come forward and give statements that would substantiate cases that were reported. It is hoped the information could lead to the apprehension of those perpetrators, according to Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela.

An intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of the two on allegations of the illegal collection of monies from tenants at Nkandla hostel.

The pair were remanded in custody pending their next court appearance on Thursday.

“The possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out as police anticipate that more victims could come forward,” said Mawela.

He urged the Tshwane multidisciplinary team to continue with the “good work” until the so-called "Boko Haram becomes a thing of the past, in the best interests of the people of Mamelodi“.

Mawela said those victims who withdrew their cases or previously refused to give statements or participate in identity parades, citing fear or intimidation by Boko Haram, were encouraged to reconsider and reopen their cases so that the perpetrators were arrested and prosecuted.

Besides “Boko Haram”, there are two other gangs said to be on the rise in Mamelodi, namely Farasai and al-Qaeda, which residents say have taken over the township and are responsible for most of the crimes in the east of the township.

Last week DA members held a picket outside the Mamelodi West police station, which has been thrust into the spotlight for failing to deal with the lawlessness brought on by the gangs.

They called for action in connection with the murder of party activist Daniel Sello, who was vocal when Boko Haram allegedly invaded the Kingston hostels.

DA spokesperson for community safety Michael Shackleton said they were pleased that there was progress in gang-related cases, and he hoped that questions he would ask in the legislature about the measures being taken to bring an end to Boko Haram's reign of terror, would yield positive responses.

Pretoria News