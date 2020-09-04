Bonding with Belerian the bearded dragon

AN unusual pet is turning heads when taken for a walk through the streets of Pretoria by his owner, Emmanuel Leballo. The 5-year-old bearded dragon called Belerian is 44cm long from head to the tip of his tail, and has been Leballo’s companion since he bought it at just a few months old from a pet store in Sunnyside. “Belerian is a friendly guy and he loves all the attention he gets. What I like about him is that we are the same, we’re both chilled and I just feel like he matches my personality,” said Leballo, a university student in the capital.

Belerian is an omnivore and likes his veggies and salad as well as worms, which Leballo gets from the garden at the flats where he works as a caretaker.

Three to four times a week Belerian goes for a walk with Leballo to get some sunshine and fresh air, and they are often stopped by people asking questions and posing for pictures with the unusual pet.

At the flat, Belerian stays comfortable and safe in a cage with a humidifier, and next up, Leballo is thinking of getting a snake.

“Keeping a pet benefits health in countless ways, reducing stress and the risk of heart disease, combating loneliness and alleviating depression”, said Leballo.

The BA anthropology student at the University of Pretoria said after he graduates, he wants to farm pigs because he loves animals.

He said everyone could find a pet that suited them and their lifestyle, and it did not have to be a dog or a cat. One of the most frequent questions he gets asked is if he is performing witchcraft with his lizard. But his response is that having a reptile is the same as having a dog, and he used it for nothing sinister, just as a companion.

Coming from a family of pastors, he said his family had been surprised by his unusual choice of pet but they were now accustomed to it.

Bearded dragons are native to Australia, so they handle the South African climate, and they are easy to tame, fun to watch and are fairly social animals, as Belerian has proved.