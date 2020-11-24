Boschkop man who shot and killed intruder may face murder charge

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted house robbery after a 62-year-old man shot and killed one of three intruders at his home in Boschkop, east of Pretoria. SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the incident took place this past weekend. “The man was in his home when the alarm went off. It is alleged that he woke up and saw three men breaking into his house. It is further alleged he shouted at the suspects, but they continued to break in.” The homeowner, according to Makhubela, then shot towards the suspects while calling for neighbours to help. “When the neighbours arrived and searched around they found one unknown man dead. Police were called and a case of attempted house robbery and murder was opened. No one has been arrested yet and the matter is under investigation.”

Police also said more than 1 200 people were arrested at the weekend, in the first of a festive season multi-disciplinary operation.

Captain Mavela Masondo said: “Out of these arrests, more than 150 were for driving under the influence of alcohol. With these arrests, Gauteng police are sending a strong warning to those who would consider undermining the rule of law this festive season, that we will have no mercy with those who drink and drive.”

The people of Gauteng should expect more roadblocks, stop and searches and the raiding of liquor outlets as the safer festive season operations unfold.

More than 4 017 suspects were nabbed by police in the metro for offences that include murder, fraud, armed robbery, rape, house breaking and theft, possession of suspected stolen property, reckless and negligent driving, theft of motor vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs and undocumented persons.

In Mabopane four cars were impounded as they had no valid papers, and through preliminary investigations it was discovered that the vehicles were reported to be stolen or hijacked.

“All arrested suspects are expected to appear in different magistrate's courts in due course,” said Masondo.

Pretoria News