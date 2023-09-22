Boutique store with limited edition whiskies, spirits opens in Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

Pretoria - The Whisky Emporium, a boutique store with limited edition whiskies and spirits with a focus on premium and super-premium brands for the aspirational individual who enjoys the finer things in life. Serving pride and sophistication in every bottle, for any occasion.

Having been SA’s leading independent liquor retailer for the last 28 years with 390 stores, Liquor City is embarking on the next adventure in their award-winning history and proudly presents its first Whisky Emporium. This is the first stand-alone store and is located across H & M in Menlyn Park Shopping Centre. The Whisky Emporium – a one-stop shop for all premium spirits, offering the widest variety of whiskies from around the world, as well as knowledgeable staff to help you choose the perfect bottle. The store’s grand opening was a well-attended event, with whisky enthusiasts from all over, coming to see the new space and sample the wide selection of whiskies and other premium spirits on offer. Guests were treated to live music, food, and of course, plenty of whisky.