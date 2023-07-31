Boy in school uniform confidently directs traffic in Pretoria CBD

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - A viral video of a teenage boy dressed in a school uniform confidently directing traffic in the Pretoria Central has taken social media by storm.

The video has received a range of responses from across the nation. In the clip, the unidentified young boy can be seen at a busy intersection, expertly guiding vehicles and pedestrians with hand gestures and whistles, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic during what appears to be rush hour. Two Tshwane Metro Police Department vehicles are seen driving past.

The boy’s remarkable poise and control over the chaotic scene have left viewers both impressed and curious. Tweeps widely praised the teenager seeing him as a beacon of hope and a symbol of civic responsibility. But amid the wave of praise, some social media users raised concerns, questioning why a school-going child is managing such a hazardous task on a busy road instead of attending school.

There were calls for authorities to investigate the matter and ensure that the boy’s actions do not endanger his well-being or infringe on his right to an [email protected] commented: “I’m sure this is a photoshop aimed at besmirching the good name of the Tshwane Metro Police.” @MnisiNkosikhona said: “This young man is manning traffic and metro police vehicles pass by?” @Moroom1 said: “Metro police officers don’t bother to control traffic

during load shedding. Dismal failures.” @Zodwaonly said: “Siyabonga mfana for community service where municipality clearly fails.” The Education Department assured it was committed to ensuring the well-being of all learners. It would provide an update on the boy once the facts had been verified. The boy’s actions have sparked debate about civic responsibility and leadership.