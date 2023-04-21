Brian Bomba set to release highly anticipated album this month

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Award-winning musician Brain Kubayi is set to release his highly-anticipated album.

The 35-year-old R&B and soul artist, stage name “Brian Bomba”, has put together a 16-track album, titled Forever, scheduled for release at the end of April. Brian Bomba has been a prominent figure in the music industry. He began his music career in 2013 when he received sponsorship from a businessman to re-record his 2011 song Malume as part of a full album.

Brian Bomba said this new album infuses African soul and jazz elements laced with his soulful and melodic voice to deliver a masterpiece of an album. The album is influenced by the likes of Ringo, Oliver Mtukudzi, Peter Teanet, Paul Ndlovu, Chicco Twala, Jeff Maluleke and Umanji, among others. “It combines traditional R&B and old school disco fusion with the modern-day jazzy and soulful sounds, and a touch of live guitar elements,” said the musician.

Brian Bomba’s upcoming album promises to be a continuation of his soulful storytelling. The album will feature a range of musical styles and explore themes of love, loss and resilience. Songs like Ka Titimela, which is a love song about a man who is lonely without his lover, have already taken the market by storm. The song was pre-released in 2022.

Other notable songs from the album include Ni Fambile, Congo, My Superstar, Majabula, Marharhani, Xivuyevuye and Masocha ya Moya. According to his music label, Forever is Brian Bomba’s best work to date. Speaking about his excitement for the release of the album, as he had lost his mother in 2022 during his album recording, Brian Bomba said: “It’s been a long time coming and finally my dream of releasing an album again has come true.