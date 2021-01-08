Broken Mountain View water pipe allowed to waste clean water for two months

Pretoria - A leaking underground pipe on Hanau Street in Mountain View was left to waste clean water for the past two months despite the leak being reported by one of the residents. Now the City of Tshwane has been accused of failing to attend to the problem despite a promise by mayor Randall Williams last year to implement a water loss reduction strategy, which included dealing with water leaks. Resident Adam Latiff has on several occasions complained to the City about the water leak on 1128 Hanau Street in Mountain View. He first reported a leak from a broken pipe in November by writing emails to [email protected] and [email protected], but that didn’t bear positive results.

He only received a standard response that said: “Thank you for logging your query with us, your reference number is 6000416581, escalated with back office.”

He then went to the head office of the Water Department on Johannes Ramakhoase Street, where he talked to the head of water leaks about the problem.

“She (head of water leaks) told me in November that they only have two plumbers servicing the entire Pretoria area,” Latiff said.

Chief of staff Jordan Griffiths said the water leak complaint by Latiff should have been dealt with speedily when it was reported.

“It has since been escalated to ensure that it is responded to. I would encourage residents that have reference numbers on matters that have not been resolved to escalate them to the local ward councillor to ensure they are addressed,” he said.

He said response times to water leaks varied depending on their size.

“Small leaks can be fixed in a matter of hours, bigger leaks can take half a day while large-scale pipe bursts can run over a day. However, the city strives to ensure that the majority of water leaks are resolved within 12 hours,” he said.

Leaks that take this long were generally major infrastructure breakages or present unique challenges to access in terms of their location, he said.

Last year, Williams bemoaned that the City experienced high water losses due to leaking meters, pipes, illegal connections, ageing infrastructure and a lack of disciplined proactive maintenance.

He announced the turnaround strategy, which was based on a feasibility study that was requested by the DA-led administration in 2017.

Griffiths said: “The mayor’s water loss reduction strategy will be funded over the coming budgetary years. It seeks to ensure that proactive maintenance is done on major water infrastructure in the city and drives more operational efficiency in terms of responding to water leaks.”

