BrosDoMatter launches Movember campaign to break the silence on men’s mental health

As the world marks Movember, a month dedicated to raising awareness around men's health, the #BrosDoMatter initiative stands at the forefront, determined to challenge the stigma surrounding men's mental, emotional, and physical struggles. Founded by Emma Sibanyoni, this campaign aims to break the silence and shine a light on the often-unspoken issues that men grapple with, particularly concerning mental health and family dynamics.

According to Sibanyoni, in a society that expects men to embody strength and stoicism, the burden of emotional vulnerability often leads to devastating consequences. “False paternity claims and contentious child support cases are more than legal battles; they are sources of deep emotional turmoil that leave many men feeling isolated, hopeless, and financially drained. These issues are compounded by the societal pressure to remain silent, producing a cocktail of mental health struggles that frequently go unaddressed,” she said. Sibanyoni said the adverse effects of this silence seep into every aspect of life. Men facing the grim realities of gender-based violence (GBV) often remain unheard, while those impacted by false accusations find themselves battling emotional and psychological trauma.

“The statistics are alarming, revealing that men feel isolated, and the shame, and anxiety permeate their lives, leading to depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and a notable decline in self-esteem,” Sibanyoni said. "Beyond the emotional toll, false accusations create unnecessary legal burdens, influencing employment and leading to financial ruin. “The stigma surrounding men's struggles fosters social exclusion and strains relationships with family and friends.

"The overwhelming pressure can precipitate substance abuse, addiction, and serious health concerns such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease. “Lastly, a pervasive lack of support services and insufficient legislation only reinforces harmful stereotypes that further entrench the issues.” The #BrosDoMatter initiative champions a multifaceted advocacy approach to handle these daunting challenges head-on.