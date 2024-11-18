Brown water in Hammanskraal: What residents need to know

Resident in some parts of Hammanskraal can breathe a sigh of relief - the brown water flowing from taps is just a temporary measure to ensure their water supply is safe and clean. Authorities have reassured locals that this is a standard flushing process to remove impurities, stagnant water, and sand that may have accumulated in the pipeline network.

The flushing process is part of preparations for the formal commissioning of Module One of the Klipdrift Package Plant, promised by former Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu in May. The flushing process, which took place from November 10 to 14, 2024, aims to provide clean and drinkable water to local communities who have been using contaminated water for decades due to the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant's lack of capacity. Concerns by the locals regarding the poor quality of water were addressed after images and videos were circulated on social media showing brown water starting to come from their taps.

The areas affected by the flushing process are Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville), Kudube Unit 9, Babelegi Industrial area and Bridgeview informal settlement. The authorities said in a media statement: “Magalies Water and the City of Tshwane have taken note of circulating images on various social media platforms of brown water in some parts of Hammanskraal.” The public, they said, was cautioned last month of intermittent water supply and water which will flow in the network as part of preparation for the formal commissioning of the package plant.

“The evident brown water in the distribution network is a result of the built-up and accumulation of sediment (brown sand) that has settled within the pipeline network,” authorities said. The water utility said a comprehensive system-wide flushing process currently under way is part of its safety standards and protocols in ensuring the provision of safe and high-quality water. This procedure, the water utility said, is essential following a period of stagnation in the system before commissioning is completed.