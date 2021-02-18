Burial of burnt Atteridgeville children on hold until after post-mortem results

Pretoria - Funeral arrangements for the two children - aged 5 and 8 - who were found burnt in an abandoned building in Atteridgeville earlier this month remain on hold pending the outcome of the post-mortem results, according to family members. Family spokesperson Vincent Mabuza said they were told by the police that they would have to wait a little bit longer before the bodies of the children could be released for a burial. Mabuza said the only information they had at this stage was that the police were still waiting for the post-mortem results of the two girls since the discovery of their bodies on February 5. He said that only once they had an idea of when this would be, could they start making the necessary funeral preparations. In the interim, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the 25-year-old mother abandoned her bid for bail.

Mahanjana said the mother would remain in custody until her next appearance.

She is charged with the double murder of her daughters.

The community of Atteridgeville was left reeling after the gruesome discovery of the girls’ charred bodies which were found in an abandoned building in Extension 7 by community members.

And even though no one stepped forward to claim the bodies, a priority investigation launched by the police revealed that the children were siblings, and the mother was subsequently arrested two days afterwards.

The mother was arrested on Sunday, February 7, at the Stadium Plaza shopping centre in Atteridgeville, and she made her first court appearance on the Monday after.

She is due to reappear in court on March 9.

