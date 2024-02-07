Bus driver caught transporting illegal immigrants

A bus driver and two bus conductors are in trouble with the law after they allegedly tried to bribe Tshwane metro police after they were caught transporting illegal immigrants on the R101 route near Hammanskraal. This was during a law-enforcement operation, where 211 AARTO fines were issued for various infringements.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) integrity unit together with special operations and the K9 unit, nabbed the bus driver and conductors. MMC for Community Safety, Grandi Theunissen, said: “These operational duties led to the arrest of three people, namely one bus driver and two bus conductors who tried to offer bribes to TMPD officers when they were found transporting illegal immigrants.” He said the suspects were arrested for bribery and contravening the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act 13 of 2002) by knowingly assisting a person to enter or remain in or depart from the country.