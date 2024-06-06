Businesswomen to unite at annual CWIB expo in Pretoria

Businesswomen in Pretoria and surrounding areas are invited to connect, network, celebrate, grow their networks and businesses and support other women in business at the upcoming Confident Women in Business (CWIB) Expo. CWIB is a community of businesswomen who are passionate about their faith and business, and a forum to inspire, encourage and support women in business.

The founder of CWIB, Cerita Nagy, believes that the expo brings women together with the intention of connecting, collaborating, and supporting one another in their business and faith journey. Christian businesswomen in any stage of their career or in business, can showcase their products and services, support each other, minister to each other, and build heartfelt business relationships. The expo will be hosted this Friday at Loft At Nine in Menlo Park, Pretoria from am to 2pm. There will be an encouraging business talk, and a business development workshop.

The MC will be Zinhle Xulu, an accomplished media practitioner. The business workshop will be facilitated by Nadine Hardy-Silcock, focused on setting the stage to enable and support women in business in growing and scaling their businesses. Susan Marais talk will be about Psalm 23 promises. This famous Psalm of King David has been a source of hope, assurance, and guidance for more than 3000 years. She will encourage the audience to rediscover this beautiful song in all its intricacies and how it applies to God's promises over their lives and businesses. Marais is a local business owner, passionate about tourism and hospitality. Businesswomen will be inspired, and encouraged with their vibrant energy, stories and wisdom and will have the opportunity to elevate their brands with new headshots on the day.

Whether it is a brand-new business idea, an existing business, or a woman who is looking to make a career change, this expo is an opportunity to inspire them and grow them as businesswomen. The expo is open to exhibitors and visitors. Nagy highlights that her vision and purpose and of CWIB are to empower women in business through God's Word, with weekly Bible study sessions, monthly get-together's, an annual conference, expos, business circle events around the country, regular workshops, and retreats. The CWIB Club is a safe space, where businesswomen will have the opportunity to grow in their faith and take their business to the next level. In this forum, women can share their faith and their love for business and through this, empower other women in business.