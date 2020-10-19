Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s plan to probe Moloto project restores hope

Pretoria - Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s decision to investigate the proposed R34billion development project of Moloto Rail Corridor has restored hope for the people of Mpumalanga. Sam Masango, convener of Thembisile Hani, Dr JS Moroka and Elias Motsoaledi municipalities sought the attention of Mkhwebane after the residents picketed outside the Union Buildings. Masango said the multi-billion rand development project had been promised a very long time ago. It was meant to give the people an alternative to the “underdeveloped killer road” known as Moloto Road and create economic growth with its promised 13 new train stations. He said taxpayers’ money was spent on this project and officials were sent to China to learn more about similar projects. “Presidents and ministers of transport have come and gone, but the last time it showed potential to commence was when Dipuo Peters was the minister of transport,” he said.

They believed Mkhwebane could expose corruption behind the delay of the development.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe confirmed the public protector would launch an investigation into the matter.

He said: “The project was to have seen the construction of a new railway line from Limpopo, through Mpumalanga into Gauteng along the accident-prone Moloto Road, which has over the years claimed dozens of lives and left many injured.

“The group requested an investigation into the alleged undue delay, complaining that several feasibility studies have been undertaken at a huge cost to the taxpayer and yet no movement has to date been recorded on the project.

“In addition to the studies, several international benchmarking exercises were allegedly undertaken and a memorandum of understanding entered into by the South African government and its Chinese counterpart in preparation for the roll-out of the project.

“The group further alleged that government made numerous promises regarding the development and finalisation of the project from as far back as 1996.”

