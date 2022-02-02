Buti Manamela visits two Pretoria private colleges to warn against bogus institutions

Pretoria - Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Buti Manamela visited two private colleges in Pretoria yesterday as part of a campaign to warn the public against bogus institutions of higher learning. He went to Tshwane City College as well as Bristol Training College, both in the CBD and registered with the department.

“Our mission is to monitor the compliance of these colleges with our legislation,” he said. However, Manamela said they were concerned about Bristol, which he said was offering expired certificates. “Bristol had an expired certificate from the health and welfare Sector Education and Training Authority that expired in 2021.”

The owner of the college, who promised to comply with the legislation, was warned to stop distributing flyers as this misrepresented what the college was offering. “The flyers include certificates that are expired. The college has not yet started with its registrations, and we are also not happy with the conditions of the classrooms. Our department officials will also be coming here to check,” said Manamela. He pleaded with potential education and training providers to comply with the law.

“We are making a plea with the private colleges to follow the legislation in our country. When you want to conduct an education business, do make sure that you registered. Our intention is not to stop you from providing education, but to protect South African citizens,” said Manamela. He also pleaded with parents and prospective students to do research before enrolling at an educational institution. “When they check if the programme they want to study is registered, it will also help in students not being awarded certificates or qualifications that are invalid.”

Manamela will also be visiting colleges in other areas, starting with Johannesburg today. “Where we find colleges that are not registered or compliant, we will work with the police to make sure all those colleges are closed down until they comply.” Manamela said there had been a decrease in complaints about illegally operating colleges.

“We have received complaints from people who went through colleges and were not aware that the colleges they were registered with were operating illegally. “We are happy that is on the decline. The number of colleges ­operating illegally has also declined; that is why we are committed as the department not only to closing those illegally operating colleges, but to help those who are willing to comply with our laws.” The penalty for colleges operating illegally was closure and prosecution.

Manamela emphasised that people lost money to illegally operating colleges, and there was no refund for them unless the owner of the college gave them their money back. He encouraged the public to report illegally operating colleges to the department. Students who want to enrol at private colleges are advised to check the registration status of such colleges with the department by calling its toll-free number 0800 872 222. Alternatively they can visit the department’s website to check which colleges are registered to operate.