Call for calm after killing of Mamelodi bus conductor Itumeleng Mathibe

Pretoria - The community of Mamelodi in Pretoria is outraged at the death of one of its members who was killed on Monday. Itumeleng Mathibe, a bus conductor and school administrator at Refentse Primary school in Mamelodi West, was allegedly shot on his way to fetch a bus meant to collect learners from Mamelodi East.

The South African National Civics Organisation spokesperson in Mamelodi, Kosabo Dube, said its leadership was outraged by the killing of Mathibe. He said that the motive was not yet known and the police were investigating. “Sanco Mamelodi condemns this heartless and heinous act. We call for the community to please come forward and report any information gathered on the street, indoors and everywhere to the police.”

He said the community was baying for blood, but called for calm. “Let’s let the police do their work to find the culprits and all those who are involved directly and indirectly,” Dube said. “Sanco wishes Mathibe’s family strength as they are going through these difficult and trying times.”

Police in Tshwane confirmed that they were investigating. Meanwhile a teenage girl was killed in Gomora, Pretoria, on September 3, allegedly by her boyfriend. Women For Change SA said that Shaunize Maralize Phite, 18, was strangled and stabbed 26 times.

“The boyfriend has been arrested and police are investigating a murder case. “Our hearts are broken. “Fly high, Sister,” the group said on social media.