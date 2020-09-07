Call for vigilance despite decline in burglaries and vandalism at schools

THEFT, burglary and vandalism in schools has generally declined, except in some parts of Tshwane and Sedibeng, the Gauteng Department of Education has said. Spokesperson Steve Mabona was reacting after MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko said there had been more than 721 such cases since last year. According to the MEC, only 17 suspects had been arrested for theft, 45 for burglary and five for vandalism. In Tshwane, schools in Soshanguve that were targeted included Amogelang Secondary School, Soshanguve High School, Phuthanang Primary School and Lethabong Secondary School. The perpetrators also hit Amandasig Primary School. Mabona said they had reviewed their school safety programme by strengthening collaboration with the Department of Community Safety, community policing forums and law enforcement agencies.

“We also deployed about 5 100 patrollers across the province and linked schools on the Adopt-a-Cop Programme, which is supported by the SAPS, for better police visibility and reporting. In addition to our measures, we are finalising plans to introduce armed response teams which will be a link between schools and the community patrolling forums,” he said.

Governor Alliance secretary Kathy Calahan said school governing bodies should be concerned that the schools built to mould learners were being targeted by criminals. She urged the governing bodies to do their best to protect them.

Calahan said the 721 cases was a high number and that this was not unique to Gauteng but countrywide.

“Our schools are being targeted and it shows we need improved security to deal with these crimes against the education of our children.

“As an School Governing Body council, we can see that the SGBs in schools will need to be more aware and active to protect schools infrastructure against the criminals before the situation worsens and there is no money to make replacements.”

Chairperson of the Amandasig Primary School SGB, Clement Menyuko, said the school was broken into at the beginning of the lockdown. The suspects tied up guards and fled with the petty-cash safe and other valuables.

“To us this was very worrisome because just before lockdown we were told that the community policing forums should obey lockdown regulations, including the curfew, and we stopped patrolling thinking the soldiers would be everywhere, but they were not.

“We are also not satisfied with the action or lack of action by the police because we tell them we know where these criminals live but nothing is being done. These are the same criminals who attacked and robbed Comrades Marathon legend Nick Bester.

“We have come to learn that these criminals work for very organised groups and their bosses drive big fancy cars and send them to steal cables and smart-board screens in schools”

Mabona reiterated the department's call to communities to always be vigilant and report vandalism and criminality at schools to the police.