Call to close schools due to rising Covid-19 cases among children
Share this article:
Betty Moleya
Pretoria - Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has called on the Gauteng government to close schools this week due to the rising Covid-19 cases, particularly among children.
Makaneta said he had sent a letter to the Gauteng Department of Education to consider closing schools a week early. Schools are scheduled to close next week.
“We made a request that Minister Angie Motshekga meets urgently the council of education. To make sure Gauteng schools are closed early so that teachers and support staff can be safe. We also said since learners are done with assessments there will be no problems as the closure will not affect teaching and learning.”
Motshekga’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said schools were preparing reports for learners following a successful season of examinations and assessments across the system.
“That kind of work is critical and cannot be simply abandoned. What is required now is calmness and for people to get vaccinated,” said Mhlanga.
The number of positive cases reported in Gauteng schools is not available.
“The department has not collected information regarding Covid-19 cases as the system is preparing to shut down next week as per the school calendar. Parents must take their children to get vaccinated, wear a mask, sanitise and stay safe.”
At Springvale Primary School in the city, management sent a letter to parents informing them six teachers and assistants had tested positive for Covid-19, with eight others in isolation. The letter further stated 19 learners had tested positive while more than 200 were in isolation.
According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases weekly epidemiology brief for week 48, Gauteng reported the highest number of Covid-19, accounting for 71.6% of the cases.
Pretoria News