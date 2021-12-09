Call to close schools due to rising Covid-19 cases among children

Pretoria - Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has called on the Gauteng government to close schools this week due to the rising Covid-19 cases, particularly among children.

Makaneta said he had sent a letter to the Gauteng Department of Education to consider closing schools a week early. Schools are scheduled to close next week.

“We made a request that Minister Angie Motshekga meets urgently the council of education. To make sure Gauteng schools are closed early so that teachers and support staff can be safe. We also said since learners are done with assessments there will be no problems as the closure will not affect teaching and learning.”

Motshekga’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said schools were preparing reports for learners following a successful season of examinations and assessments across the system.