Call to educate public about Domestic Violence Act

While the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign is running until Sunday, a senior state advocate reminded that the Domestic Violence Amendment Act makes it mandatory to report acts of domestic violence perpetrated against children, the disabled and the elderly. But much more awareness is needed to ensure that the broader public are aware of the amendments which came into effect on April 14, advocate Salome Scheepers, senior state advocate at the Sexual Offense and Community Affairs Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority said.

She is the portfolio manager for domestic violence. “Awareness is needed to ensure that victims can overcome their fears of the stigma and embarrassment of domestic violence and to report the first time there is an incident. There is help and together we can break the cycle of abuse and prevent femicide.” According to Scheepers, there is a high rate of victims withdrawing complaints due to numerous reasons. One of the reasons is manipulation and the lack of support and feedback.

“We want to encourage victims to continue with their cases,” Scheepers said. Femicide is the term used to describe the killing of a woman or girl, in particular by a man and on account of her gender. Scheepers emphasized that not all victims are women, but men tend not to report incidents. This year’s global theme is “Ending violence against women is possible, but only if we act together, now.”

Meanwhile, Martlé Keyter of the Motor Industry Staff Association said Police Minister Bheki Cele’s call on men to unite in defeating the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide had fallen on deaf ears. She said South Africa’s latest crime statistics reported a recorded 10 516 rapes, 1 514 cases of attempted murder and 14 401 assaults against female victims during July, August and September, with 881 women murdered during the same period. “During the 16 Days, the most horrific crimes were committed against women and children nationwide, as if no one took notice of the week of increased awareness. This gender-based violence pandemic is increasing rapidly,” Keyter said.

Scheepers agrees and welcomes the provisions of the Amendment Act in the fight against an ever increasing epidemic of gender-based violence and femicide. “The Act compels a person who has knowledge, reasonable belief or suspicion that an act of domestic violence has been committed against a child, person with a disability or an elderly person, to report such knowledge, reasonable belief or suspicion, immediately to a social worker or police official. “If you fail to comply with the Act, you can be fined, face imprisonment or both if found guilty,” she warned.

She explained that this is necessary because people don’t report cases as they don’t want to get involved. But the Act allows individuals to report anonymously. When reporting a domestic violence incident in good faith, you also cannot be held liable criminally or for any civil actions,” she said. She further explained that if you are arrested for a domestic violence related matter, the police or prosecutor can no longer grant you bail. A formal bail application must be heard for a magistrate to determine whether the victim will be safe if the accused is released on bail.