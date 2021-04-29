Call to use Tshwane water sparingly as restrictions in place

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has called on residents to continue using water sparingly, saying restrictions are still in force.

City chief of staff Jordan Griffiths said recent notices instructing residents to save water were not motivated by reservoirs being at a critically low level.

He said there was a need for all residents to conserve water as it was a scarce resource.

The City, through its social media platforms, called on all residents to adhere to the water restrictions communicated in mid-March when Rand Water warned that the increased demand was exceeding supply.

The City reminded residents not to water their gardens with hose pipes and sprinkler systems between 6am and 6pm and to refrain from washing their cars with hose pipes and filling up swimming pools.

Griffiths said that as well as residents, businesses should also use water sparingly.

He said that in March Rand Water had notified the City that its water distribution network was under severe pressure.

Rand Water had not issued another warning, but the City had a duty to ensure residents took responsibility for conserving water, he said.

MMC for utility services and regional operation co-ordination Phillip Nel said: “In order to prevent Rand Water’s reservoirs from running dry, it requested municipalities to assist by decreasing the water demand and consumption within their water-supply areas.

“It is for this reason that the City of Tshwane requests residents to assist by using water sparingly.

“I would also like to remind residents that the water restrictions that were imposed previously in line with the water supply by-laws were never withdrawn and are therefore still applicable,” Nel said.

“The City urges all residents to make every effort to decrease the water demand by adhering to the water restrictions and reducing their water consumption.

“Should the high water demand and consumption continue, then the municipality’s water reservoirs’ levels will also drop and eventually run dry.

“The result is that residents will be left without water, something we must prevent."

Pretoria News