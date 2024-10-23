Campaign to boycott illegally operated spaza shops amid food safety concerns

The Lotus Gardens, Atteridgeville and Saulsville Civic Association (Lasca) has launched a campaign for the public to stop buying from the illegally-run spaza shops owned by undocumented foreigners. Following a recent operation that shut down several shops in Lotus Gardens, the association is urging residents to boycott these businesses and refrain from renting properties to undocumented individuals.

Leader of civic movement, Tshepo Mahlangu, said the move comes amid growing concerns over food safety in local communities. He said Lasca recently joined hands with the Tshwane Metro Police Department to embark on an operation targeting illegally-run spaza shops in Pretoria West. During the operation, he said, a few spaza shops were found to have been illegally doing business in the country and as a result they were ordered to close down.

The raid was spearheaded by the metro police chief Yolande Faro, health inspectors and local community members, who vowed to enforce the municipal by-laws. Mahlangu said: “We aim to develop a working document to curb the spread of such illegal operations in the capital city. We hope to complete the document which we aim to present to the relevant City of Tshwane authorities for approval.” He further urged the landlords to desist from leasing their properties to the undocumented foreigners.

“We also warn the residents to boycott or refrain from buying from these spaza shops,” he said. This call to action comes amid public concerns over food safety, following incidents where children fell ill after consuming snacks from spaza shops. At least 25 learners from Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School in Zithobeni recently took ill after allegedly consuming snacks bought from a spaza shop near the school.

In Hammanskraal, at least 47 pupils from Rapelego Primary School were also recently hospitalised and subsequently discharged after suffering from suspected foodborne illness. Mahlangu said the society cannot wait for more children to die before taking action against illegally operated spaza shops. He pointed out that some residents' personal relationships with undocumented foreigners have hindered the resolution of the issue related to illegal operation of spaza shops.