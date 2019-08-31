Actress and cancer survivor Lillian Dube talks about surviving cancer.

Pretoria - The wheels have been set in motion for the ninth Cancervive Awareness Ride, which takes place from October 5-2. The event will see cancer survivors, supporters, performers and motorcyclists embark on an eight-day journey to spread the word about the importance of early detection of cancer.

Survivors who attended the launch at Sun Arena, Time Square, are expected to share their stories of hope with about 30000 people in rural communities during the journey. They will also share their testimonials in a bid to help break down taboos, stigmas and fears surrounding cancer.

The team will depart from Time Square, ride to towns such as Middelburg, Heidelberg, Hartbeespoort, Magaliesburg and Rustenburg before returning to Time Square. They will stop in remote communities and industrial areas, share important messages in an accessible and engaging way.

Breast cancer survivor and actress Lillian Dube said she found out about the disease after portraying a character who had cervical cancer on the SABC1 drama Soul City.

By the time she was diagnosed, the drama had already prepared her for the journey. By sharing her experience during the ride, Dube said said she hoped to give hope.

Cancervive project leader Sinki Mlambo said the awareness of cancer, as well as its signs and symptoms, was low in remote and rural areas.

“Cancer is shrouded in myths, including the widespread belief that it is mainly a ‘white’ person’s disease. Yet, cancer is prevalent in African cultures as well. True incidence rates are however masked due to under-diagnosis stemming from the fact that cancer education and testing isn’t readily available in remote communities. It is critical that awareness of cancer within this population group is raised to encourage early diagnosis and treatment, which ultimately leads to a better prognosis for patients.”

