Capricorn FM retains breakfast duo Mpho Mashita, Nduduzo Mathambo

Mashudu Sadike Pretoria - Capricorn FM breakfast presenters Mpho Mashita and Nduduzo Mathambo, better known as DJ Complexion, have been retained at the prime time spot, management announced last week. The duo, who have been working together for the last five years, started with the afternoon drive show in 2010, but Mashita left and rejoined in 2015. In an exclusive interview with the Pretoria News, the pair said the announcement did not come as a surprise. “It did not come as a surprise because radio is a numbers game and the show had been consistently receiving great reviews. Beside this fact, we really compliment each other,” Mashita said.

They added that they would be taking the show more to the people in this radio season.

“We refreshed the existing features and already implemented a couple of changes that will help us to be in sync with the Capricorn FM’s strategy from a content perspective.”

Capricorn FM is a Polokwane-based radio station and sister station to Power FM.

Although the hard lockdown slightly tampered with the traditional way of broadcasting, the duo continue to entertain thousands of fans in Limpopo

“We could neither go into communities nor have guests in studio, so we had to innovate and find more ways to keep the listener glued to the programme.”

They continued: “With Capricorn FM’s approach for this season, it can only get better and we look forward to building a solid relationship with the loyal listener.

“For as long as the money is good and the relationship with our listener keeps growing, we hope to leave a legacy and remind the listener of the endless opportunities that life has to offer despite the challenges under the pandemic.”

Listeners reacted warmly to the news that the pair would be retained in the most- listened-to-slot in the province.

“In return, we continued delivering good radio for Limpopo listeners.”

The two said although they disagreed a lot behind the scenes, their relationship remained professional for the interest of the product.

They encouraged people to tune in to On The Go Breakfast weekdays from 6am to 9am.

“The show is designed to cater to both the young and the matured and packed with the right dose of information, humour, infotainment, and music to get you going in the morning,” they concluded.

The station’s managing director, James Shikwambani, said the station was looking forward to working with the pair again.

“Complexion and Mpho have gelled well as a team. Their rapport with listeners is amazing. Listeners responded well to the changes made in 2020 and we felt as management, as long as listeners have responded well to the changes made last year, there was no need to change again,” Shikwambani said.

Thando heads to 947

Thando Thabethe. Picture: Supplied

* Actor, MC and broadcast personality Thando Thabethe will be joining 947 as the official drive time host.

Drive with Thando on weekdays from 3pm to 7pm replaces the Fresh On 947 that was hosted by media personality DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, who was fired last month over rape allegations.

Thabethe, formerly of 5FM, will co-host the afternoon drive show with Alex Caige.

Pretoria News