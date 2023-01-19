Carl Niehaus seeks support from Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule, Lindiwe Sisulu for new movement

Pretoria - Days after resigning from the ANC, the party he had been part of for 43 years, Carl Niehaus has set his eyes on recruiting former president Jacob Zuma, erstwhile party secretary-general Ace Magashule and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to his new Radical Economic Transformation Movement. Niehaus announced the formation of the NPO earlier this month following his resignation from the ANC, during which time he had appealed against his expulsion from the party.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ANC national disciplinary committee had wielded its axe and expelled Niehaus in December, days before the governing party’s 55th national elective conference. This was after he was found guilty of six counts of misconduct for contravening the ANC’s constitution and bringing the party into disrepute. Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, the former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association national executive committee (NEC) member said all was in order to officially launch his NPO that would bring unity to political parties, “especially” with the support of Zuma, Magashule and Sisulu. Niehaus said the three senior members of the liberation movement were in support of the movement and were the epitome of the idea.

Niehaus said he had been in talks with Zuma, Magashule and Sisulu, “who are in clean support of the movement”. “But the degree to which they will become actively involved and how they will participate is up to them. It would only be established once the NPO is rolled out,” said Niehaus. Niehaus, a fierce critic of President Cyril Ramaphosa, insisted that his organisation was not a breakaway party from the ANC, like the “others”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ANC has had its fair share of disgruntled members forming their own parties, among them the EFF, created after the expulsion of then ANC Youth League president Julius Malema and his spokesperson, Floyd Shivambu. Cope, formed by former ANC chairperson Mosiuoa Lekota, also broke away from the ANC after the 2007 ANC elective conference that saw Zuma come into power, and booted out then president Thabo Mbeki, paving the way for the fallout. Bantu Holomisa’s United Democratic Movement was also created out of an ANC breakaway.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Niehaus said he did not see his new formation as anti-ANC or a reaction to the governing party because it was not a political party, adding that he was in talks with a wide range of senior members within the ANC. The priority of the NPO was to advance the ideals of Radical Economic Transformation (RET) because after the 55th conference at Nasrec last month, the ANC had lost its focus. Niehaus was not looking to contest the 2024 national elections, but his focus was to unite political parties and civil society that have RET as an ideal.

“This is to oppose the selling out of the ANC government,” he said. The December conference saw Phala Phala scandal-hit Ramaphosa emerge victorious over former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, despite a series of protests outside the venue by Niehaus, opposing Ramaphosa’s election. Calling the ANC an organisation in “favour of new liberalism”, Niehaus said the party had lost its formation for the poor and was an agent for white monopoly capital.

“I left the ANC because the 55th conference confirmed that the party was no longer the ANC that I joined, that was working for full liberation of the people. It has betrayed the RET policy,” Niehaus said. Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi and Sisulu spokesperson Steve Motale had not responded to enquiries on whether Zuma and Sisulu supported Niehaus’s idea. Magashule’s phone was off.