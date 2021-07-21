Carmaker to vaccinate employees, service providers in Rosslyn
Pretoria - Management of Nissan South Africa has announced a Covid-19 vaccination roll-out plan for 5 000 employees at its Rosslyn-based plant.
The group’s national director, Kabelo Rabotho, said the free vaccination drive would also include service providers, in line with the Department of Health’s national programme, aiming to achieve population immunity by the end of 2021.
Rabotho said the Nissan South Africa medical station was registered as a Covid-19 vaccination site, and would allow the company to vaccinate employees and service providers on-site.
“Vaccination on-site will follow the same phases as the national government in terms of the age groups permitted to register, and they will be vaccinated over a specific time period,” he said.
The company has partnered with Dis-Chem to secure and store the vaccines, and to deliver the required quantities to the plant.
In complying with the national roll-out plan, the company applied for access to register interested employees on the Electronic Vaccination Data System for their convenience.
Shafick Solomons, Nissan plant director and Covid-19 task team chairperson, said: “Our medical team has been trained on how to use and administer the Covid-19 vaccine.
“Nissan will continue to support employees with Covid-19 information awareness, providing basic hygiene tools such as face masks and personal hand sanitiser.”
Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane also announced that it had added two more vaccination sites, Mamelodi West Community Hall and Phomolong Clinic in Atteridgeville, increasing the number from 29 to 31. This was in preparation for the mass vaccination of people between 35 and 49.
Pretoria News