Carmaker to vaccinate employees, service providers in Rosslyn

The group’s national director, Kabelo Rabotho, said the free vaccination drive would also include service providers, in line with the Department of Health’s national programme, aiming to achieve population immunity by the end of 2021.

Pretoria - Management of Nissan South Africa has announced a Covid-19 vaccination roll-out plan for 5 000 employees at its Rosslyn-based plant.

Rabotho said the Nissan South Africa medical station was registered as a Covid-19 vaccination site, and would allow the company to vaccinate employees and service providers on-site.

“Vaccination on-site will follow the same phases as the national government in terms of the age groups permitted to register, and they will be vaccinated over a specific time period,” he said.

The company has partnered with Dis-Chem to secure and store the vaccines, and to deliver the required quantities to the plant.