Case against two Mamelodi ’Boko Haram gang members’ postponed due to lack of attorney

Pretoria - The court case against two members believed to be part of the notorious “Boko Haram” gang responsible for terrorising the community of Mamelodi has been postponed.

The duo Mcedisi Ntloko and Sibongile Mabele, both aged 37, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today to face charges of fraud, and an alternative charge of trespassing.

They are also charged with contravening the provisions of section 3 of the prevention of illegal eviction and unlawful occupation of land, and another charge of money laundering.

The duo was expected to apply for bail today after their previous appearance in court was postponed for the confirmation of addresses, however, it had to be postponed again today as their attorney was not present in court.

The charges against them stem from the information that the gang allegedly took advantage of the absence of the City of Tshwane municipality’s personnel and security guards, and took control of a building complex known as Sun Villa family units.