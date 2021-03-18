Case against two Mamelodi ’Boko Haram gang members’ postponed due to lack of attorney
Pretoria - The court case against two members believed to be part of the notorious “Boko Haram” gang responsible for terrorising the community of Mamelodi has been postponed.
The duo Mcedisi Ntloko and Sibongile Mabele, both aged 37, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today to face charges of fraud, and an alternative charge of trespassing.
They are also charged with contravening the provisions of section 3 of the prevention of illegal eviction and unlawful occupation of land, and another charge of money laundering.
The duo was expected to apply for bail today after their previous appearance in court was postponed for the confirmation of addresses, however, it had to be postponed again today as their attorney was not present in court.
The charges against them stem from the information that the gang allegedly took advantage of the absence of the City of Tshwane municipality’s personnel and security guards, and took control of a building complex known as Sun Villa family units.
The human settlement department of Tshwane had instituted the building project in 2014 for 56 housing units in Mamelodi for families who applied for home assistance.
The gang however seized 22 units and organised other people to occupy the remaining units for R2 500 per month without the municipalities permission.
By doing so the gang allegedly received R11 810 000 with the pair in particular raking in up to R690 000, dating from September 2017 to March 2021.
The pair is expected back in court on March 26.
Pretoria News