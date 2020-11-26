Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre opens to public on original Waterkloof Farm

Pretoria - In a befitting and timely opening ceremony a day before Black Friday, the Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre will swing open its doors to the public today. The prime new multi-billion rand construction of the signature 23 000m² convenience centre began last year after three years of meticulous planning and approvals to develop the last portion of the original Waterkloof Farm in Pretoria. The recent heavy rains almost threatened the opening as they delayed construction by two days. Another setback was Covid-19, but according to Atterbury Development Manager Raoul de Villiers, they forged on. Despite the delay and the immense construction challenges that followed, Atterbury was able to accelerate the project so it could open in time for the festive season.

Yesterday the centre was bustling, with last-minute preparations by the 30 retailers.

Located near the N1, the centre is easily accessible from Solomon Mahlangu Drive – which has been widened as part of the development and now features a new intersection and traffic signals.

A new bridge has been constructed over the N1 as part of the project, with a convenient link road.

The major road infrastructure upgrades associated with the development are proving to be life-changing for commuters, in an area that was known for its rush-hour congestion.

The centre will have more than a dozen restaurants, cafés and fast food options.

De Villiers said the development had many highlights, but what stood out most, especially over the past six months, was the can-do attitude of everyone working on the project.

“Everybody rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in, working long hours, going above and beyond, giving of their very best.

“We could see the sheer determination to create a beautiful place for the community.”

The development is expected to represent a total investment of R6 billion and 20 000 permanent jobs are expected to be created.

A large-scale modern, multifaceted development, Castle Gate will ultimately also comprise 100 000m² of office space, 40 000m² of specialist medical facilities, a hotel as well as 1 100 residential units.

The precinct will also include eight hectares of protected green areas with walking and running trails.

Castle Gate Lifestyle is designed with a rustic, industrial farmhouse feeling, inspired by openness, ease and simplicity. Much effort has gone into creating a beautiful piazza and outdoor green spaces.

It has forest-like features that celebrate natural elements, with a fountain, art installations and a bespoke children’s play area, all surrounded by vibrant restaurants.

Architecturally, De Villiers describes it as honest, elegant and welcoming.

“Understated yet impressive, the design strikes the perfect lifestyle note for guests. Airy, fresh, with an abundance of outdoor space, we strived to create a place that sets new benchmarks in amalgamating convenience and lifestyle.”

The centre is eco-friendly and has a solar farm with the capacity to generate about 1 MW of power.

Castle Gate is being co-developed by Atterbury Property Fund and The Carl Erasmus Trust.

Atterbury is co-owned by leading property developer and investor Atterbury, its management and founders as well as Talis Investment Partners.

