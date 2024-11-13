Celebrating black theology, African heritage, and the black struggle for liberation

IHlubi Veli Mabona The College of Human Sciences at Unisa has launched its inaugural annual Abantu Dialogues Colloquium at the Senate Hall, focusing on the theme Balele Nje Basathetha: Revisiting our Heroines and Heroes in the Black Struggle for Liberation in South Africa.

This landmark event brought together scholars, activists, and thought leaders to explore and celebrate the legacy of black theology liberation, while reflecting on ways to express African identity and heritage in contemporary practice. The colloquium, which is set to become a flagship event for the Participants at the Abantu Dialogues Colloquium, was designed to create a space for meaningful dialogues on African heritage, liberation, and identity. It seeks to promote a deeper understanding of how black South Africans can incorporate their cultural and ancestral legacy into modern life, decolonising their minds and fostering a reclamation of their identities. The event featured a distinguished panel of speakers: Professor Monde Ntwasa, Dr Katleho Mokoena, Mphuthumi Ntabeni, Mabafokeng Hoeane, and Phehello Mofokeng.

Professor Fundiswa Kobo, Chair of the Department of Christian Spirituality, Church History and Missiology, delivered a powerful keynote address titled “A Womanist Dialogue... Ebuhlanti: A Decentring and Dewesternising Praxis”. Her presentation explored the intersection of African spiritual practices with a de-westernised approach to theology, positioning African women at the centre of these discussions. By invoking the image of Ebuhlanti, Kobo called for a new, grounded praxis that challenges colonial frameworks and amplifies African women's voices in theological discourse. Ntwasa provided an insightful reflection on the importance of reclaiming African ancestral heritage. His talk emphasised the need for black Africans to transcend clan and tribal divisions in fostering a collective understanding of cultural identity. One of the highlights of his address was his examination of the intersection between artificial intelligence (AI) and spirituality, where he argued for a new perspective on how technology could be utilised in ways that align with African spiritual traditions.

Mokoena, Ntabeni, Hoeane and Mofokeng each offered profound insights into the complexities of black liberation, theology, and identity in a modern, post-colonial context. Their contributions underscored the necessity of revisiting the struggles of black South Africans, not merely to commemorate the past but to draw lessons for the present and future. In reflecting on the event, it was evident that the colloquium was not just an academic exercise; it was a call to action. Through their talks, the speakers called on the audience to reconsider how black identity is expressed and celebrated in everyday life, urging the incorporation of African cultural practices in personal, communal, and institutional spaces. The dialogues successfully illuminated the continued relevance of black theology liberation and the importance of reclaiming African traditions in navigating present day challenges. As the inaugural edition, the Abantu Dialogues Colloquium has set a high bar, promising to be a critical space for future discussions on African heritage and identity. The success of the event ensures that it will remain a key event on the Participants at the Abantu Dialogues Colloquium calendar, cementing its place as an intellectual and cultural platform for engaging with issues that shape the African continent and its people.