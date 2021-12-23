Celebrities, others turn out to raise funds for burial of elderly woman

Pretoria - No person should ever be subjected to an undignified funeral simply because they do not have money, while there are scores of people and businesses willing to help. This was the motivation for young business people, influencers, celebrities and ordinary folks who came together in Wonderpark Mall yesterday to raise money for the funeral of Grace Makgabo, scheduled for tomorrow.

The 66-year-old grandmother died on December 15 after losing her battle against diabetes, but her body could not be collected by the undertaker due to missed payments on her funeral cover policy. Her daughter and sons, who are all unemployed, were met by the generosity of Kings and Queens Real Funerals, who offered to bury their mother for free. “We are very grateful for the support people are showing us,” said Regina Makgabo. People like Muvhango actor Humbulani Tsharani, Trevor Maloba from Trevor Media House and Morwa Ramorwa from Laugh IT Off TV led the door-to-door campaign to raise donations from businesses at Wonderpark Mall.

Despite the short notice, businesses such as Spar and Pick n Pay promised to assist the Makgabo family with food, which would be collected before the funeral. Tsharani said: “We are humans before everything else, and for that reason it is important to help one another in times like these. This could happen to anybody. “I am also the brand ambassador for Tshitshite Funeral Parlour and they too will be making a generous donation to the family in need. We believe in Ubuntu and showing our fellow human beings love and respect when they are going through tough times.”