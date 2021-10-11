Centurion Lake to be de-silted to prevent flooding

Pretoria - The idea of filling the Centurion Lake with concrete was a concept and never really a fully locked-in approach according to the City of Tshwane Chief of Staff, Jordan Griffiths. This comes as some people may have been given the impression that the lake would be filled with concrete to avoid flooding incidents that caused serious damage to properties in 2019.

Griffiths said the City is now actively following the best approach which seeks to de-silt the lake for continuous and effectively prevention of flooding in the future. "In fact, if you just do that regularly you can effectively stop the lake from flooding because effectively what you are doing is ensuring that the water can flow. "What happened was that a lot of silt and materials were allowed to build up on the banks, which led to the lake overflowing. So this process is what we have been doing for the last few months just to make sure that we clear as much as we can and then evaluate how well the lake flows," said Griffiths.

Executive Mayor Randall Williams said this would make a massive difference to the surrounding businesses and lead to significant beautification in the area and benefit the residents who were affected by the flooding. Williams said the regular maintenance plan aimed at reducing the risk because as levels of silt and sand have accumulated over the years, the properties surrounding the lake have been prone to flooding. "The maintenance programme is particularly aimed at reducing this risk through four main activities. The first is to widen the inflow channel slightly downstream from the Centurion Hotel. This has involved ‘slicing’ off the sandbank on both sides using two excavators.

"The second has been to create a second channel on the northern side of the lake basin to allow for high rates of flow, following heavy rainfall events. "The third activity has been the de-silting of the river downstream of the lake weir as sand and silt have also accumulated over the years and created an obstruction to water flow causing flooding in that area. "The fourth activity, which was the catalyst for the entire de-silting process, was the lifting of the sluice gates at the weir to enable the drainage of the lake for the purpose of creating the channels to reduce the risk of flooding," said Williams.