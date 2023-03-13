Centurion teen Stefan Benz making waves in American music world

Pretoria - South African youngster Stefan Benz may have become an overnight sensation after his audition on American Idols broke the internet recently, but his rise to stardom however was not without hard work and a lot of sacrifices. From being dubbed a young “Justin Bieber”, thanks to a crisp singing voice and platinum blond hair, to teaching the judges on the 21st season of Idols Afrikaans, the internet just can’t get enough of 16-year-old Benz, who also happens to be the only South African contestant taking part in this year’s singing competition.

Stefan grew up in Centurion, Pretoria, and attended school at Laerskool Wierda Park. At the age of 9, his teacher heard him sing and entered him into a national singing competition, Solis vir Christus (Soloist for Christ) which he won. At 10 he was signed by Coleske Artists following a chance encounter with South African Afrikaans musician Bobby van Jaarsveld’s mother, Ronel Brink, after opening the musician’s show at the youngster’s school.

Stefan also took part in the SA championship of performing arts and qualified to take part in the World Championships of performing Arts in Los Angeles. His father, Dewald Benz, said this was where the youngster was discovered by talent scout Manny Mijares, and also emerged the world overall grand champion in the competition. Mijares introduced Stefan to Charlie Walk, who was the president of Republic Records in New York, who subsequently signed and joined him with artists such as Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Nic Jonas, Hailee Steinfield and Zendaya.

As a result of Stefan being under the label Hit Music Partners, his father said for the next year and a half he would fly with him to LA and New York every two months for two weeks at a time, doing recordings, writing sessions and performances. He said that meant he would be left to use the 26-hour flight to study for his school exams the next day when they landed in the country. The father said considering that he was the dux pupil at his school as he excelled in maths and science, his mom wanted him to become an anaesthetist, but realised that wasn’t where his passion lay.

Benz said it was at this time that the family opted to move officially to LA to help ease the strain of constant travelling and also to support their son’s musical journey. “We as a family, my wife, myself and the two children decided that 2020 would be the year to move to LA which we did in January. “For us this was what any good parent would have done for their kids if the opportunity was there.

“In the beginning it was tough to get used to the food and the American way, but Stefan enjoyed being close to Hollywood as that is where the action is. If you want to be a successful pop artist, it helps if you are close to Hollywood,” he said. Of the performance on Idols many found (him) inspiring as he taught judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan how to congratulate his progression in the competition in Afrikaans. Benz said it wasn’t easy either because even though American Idol approached Stefan and his team to audition, it took three online auditions with casting agents and their teams before he could see and perform for international judges for the first time.