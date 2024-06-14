Challenge for students to innovate solutions to boost service delivery in Tshwane

The City of Tshwane has joined hands with Pretoria-based institutions of higher learning with a view to galvanise students to come up with innovative solutions aimed at improving governance in the metro. Students are encouraged to participate in the newly-launched initiative called the 2024 Innovation Challenge by exploring creative solutions to service delivery challenges.

The Innovation Challenge is driven by The Innovation Hub in partnership with the University of Pretoria, University of South Africa, Tshwane University of Technology, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, Tshwane North College, Tshwane South College and Tuksnovation. Launching the initiative at Pretoria University, deputy Mayor Nasiphi Moya said: “The Innovation Challenge is open to full-time and part-time students from the above-mentioned higher learning institutions. Interested applicants can participate in three challenge categories that they have to use to create solutions.” Those interested are advised to submit proposals to be assessed by a panel of experts.

Moya said: “The winners will be awarded prize money of between R30 000 and R50 000 at an award ceremony to be held in November 2024. The application process will be conducted through the individual learning institutions.” She said goal was to prepare future-fit entrepreneurs with the ability to solve pressing service delivery challenges and to help improve the quality of life in South Africa. “The City appreciates that education and innovation are key drivers of economic growth, entrepreneurship and problem-solving, especially in this rapidly globalised, digital world.

“As a country, we must strive for excellence in education, technological innovation and productivity if we are to achieve a better life for all,” she said. She said cities had no choice but to be innovative and creative in implementing the structural reforms to overcome challenges such as rising unemployment, low GDP growth, logistical and infrastructure challenges and poor education outcomes. The first challenge for interested participants relates to encompassing the creation of a multi-service municipal digital booking system.