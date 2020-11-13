China cements relations with SA, donates PPE to Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The Chinese Embassy in South Africa has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. Ambassador Chen Xiaodong handed over the PPE – a consignment of forehead thermometers and face masks – to Gugu Motlanthe, the wife of the former president, Kgalema Motlanthe, and executive director of the foundation at the Chinese embassy in Pretoria yesterday. “Ambassador Chen thanked Madam Gugu for attending the event on behalf of former president Motlanthe, saying that China and South Africa have always been a community with a shared future, and that the two countries and peoples have always been supporting and helping each other,” the Chinese embassy said. “Solidarity and co-operation are the most powerful weapons to defeat the pandemic. President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa have exchanged letters, messages and phone calls on many occasions.”

The Chinese embassy highlighted that in June, the two presidents jointly hosted the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on solidarity against Covid-19 to discuss ways for China and Africa to defeat the virus together.

“The Chinese embassy and the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries jointly donated anti-pandemic supplies to the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation, which they believe will help South Africa’s fight against the pandemic. China is ready to continue its co-operation with the foundation,” said the embassy.

Motlanthe extended gratitude for the “generous donation”, adding that the People’s Republic of China has always been South Africa’s good friend and brother.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa extended the National State of Disaster to December 15 which means that most of the current restrictions in South Africa, especially those on public gatherings, will remain in place for another month.

African News Agency (ANA)