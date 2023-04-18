Cholera alert issued for Gauteng as confirmed cases rise

Pretoria - With signs pointing towards imported cases of cholera leading to the local transmission of the bacteria via contaminated water supplies, calls have been made for heightened surveillance of the province’s water supplies. Cholera is not endemic to South Africa, but since February 5 there have been at least 10 confirmed cases and one death in the province.

At the time, no other cholera cases were reported in any other provinces. The number of cases has yet to increase in the province, but concerns have been raised about the safety of the province’s water supply. The DA’s Jack Bloom said the provincial health and municipal authorities needed to heighten surveillance to prevent the further spread of cholera after cases were confirmed in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni townships.

Bloom said of the last seven cases, infected people had no recent history of outside travel or contact with travellers from contaminated areas.Their infection pointed towards the likelihood of imported cases. “It is clear that imported cases have led to local transmission through contaminated water supplies, including the Jukskei River which runs through Alexandra and Diepsloot, where cholera cases have been detected. “The great danger is that sewage flows can spread cholera in areas without piped water,” he said.

Health officials said cholera is caused by bacteria that can live in faeces for up to 10 days and can lead to vomiting and life-threatening diarrhoea. Treatment is available and effective against the illness, but it requires swift diagnosis. Bloom said it was thus important that the Gauteng Health Department work with local municipalities, which were responsible for environmental health.

“Mass education is needed so people avoid drinking water from contaminated sources and wash their hands when dealing with food. “Gauteng is now the epicentre of a potential new cholera outbreak across the country and should take swift and decisive measures to curb it effectively.” At the end of March, health authorities confirmed the number of cholera cases were picked up from a wife and husband from Diepsloot baptised in the Jukskei River with six other people.

Another reported case was that of a girl, 10, from Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, who presented with diarrhoea at the Empilweni Private Hospital. Given the increased number of infections, the department is determined to intensify refresher training among clinicians about cholera, especially in affected health districts. Those with cholera-like symptoms, such as vomiting and body weakness, were urged to visit their nearest health facilities.