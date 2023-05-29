Cholera outbreak: Residents warned not to buy water from roaming tankers in Hammanskraal

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane says community members have told them water is being sold from roaming water tankers in Hammanskraal. Residents are cautioned not to buy or drink water from these tankers as it is untested and yet to be declared safe for drinking.

The City provides drinkable water to its communities in formal and informal areas in Hammanskraal for free. The water provided by the City’s authorised tankers has been declared safe for drinking after a series of tests confirmed it does not contain cholera. Officials from the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) will conduct stop-and-search operations on trucks transporting water without a valid permit.

Residents are urged to write down the registration numbers of the tankers selling water and to report these immediately to the TMPD on 012 358 7095/7096. Authorities announced the cholera outbreak last weekend in Hammanskraal. At least 21 people have died of cholera to date.

The City wishes to reiterate its warning to residents not to use tap water for drinking purposes, but rather to use it for washing, cleaning and flushing toilets. The City provides potable water to communities through its contracted service providers who carry a letter or permit authorising them to dispense water. Anyone caught selling untested water without a permit will be arrested and prosecuted.

Communities are urged to be circumspect of unscrupulous people allegedly taking advantage of the water situation in Hammanskraal. The City has sampled water for testing from its various water distribution points, including hydrants and reservoirs, and the results have not shown any trace of cholera. Test results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases that will pinpoint the actual source of contamination are still outstanding.