Church Square in Pretoria CBD gets much needed facelift while also showcasing some of its treasures

Pretoria - One of South Africa’s prominent attractions, Church Square in the Pretoria city centre will be receiving a much-needed facelift tomorrow while also showcasing some of its treasures and overlooked marvels. According to City Property spokesperson Lize Nel, during the Pretoria Church Square Revival Open Day, the public will have an opportunity to walk the footsteps of Nelson Mandela, visit Paul Kruger’s office in the Raadsaal and experience a rooftop view of the square.

This is part of the Church Square Revival Project, a public-private community initiative working towards the rejuvenation of Church Square as a tourist destination and public space. Its mission is to make the area cleaner and more accessible. The Colour Colour my city initiative has been beautifying the Pretoria CBD with colourful plants. Picture: Supplied “This is seen as the first step in the overall goal of creating a healthy public square with empty or underused buildings activated into vibrant community assets … the day is about re-discovering the capital – looking past the potholes and problems – at the possibilities and potential of a city rich with traditions and tales, old and new.

“It is also seen as a way to boost the revitalisation of Pretoria’s inner core. “A communications gap has kept stakeholders, government institutions and development assistance groups apart for too long, preventing us from being aware of our common interest, and realising our combined power,” Nel said. She said the project was driven by a group of people from the community as well as the private and public sector, but also enlisted the City of Tshwane, Capital Collective NPO, the Tshwane metro police department, the SAPS, the Pretoria Society of Advocates and City Property Administration, shops, property owners and businesses in the area.

Also within the project’s missions is the Colour My City initiative, which includes beautifying the city with colourful plants. “We firmly believe that cities should evolve to ensure their relevance for future generations. “One of the exciting projects we started earlier this year is to add some colour to the urban landscape. Colour has a profound impact on our emotions and how it influences our perception of the world.

“Our project involves cleaning and revitalising various planter boxes across the city. They can be found in numerous public spaces throughout the city,” Nel said. She added that the project was led by managing director Jeffrey Wapnick, who was passionate about community builders while actively shaping the future and working hard to transform the city for the better. “We want other stakeholders to join us in beautifying our city. We can amplify the impact and bring about positive change under the umbrella of #ChangeOurCityForGood.”