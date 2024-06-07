City beauty eager to bring home Miss Intercontinental SA crown

Kgaogelo Makgoba, 24, from Pretoria is the definition of the adage that dynamite comes in small packages. She is a passionate advocate for education and is a qualified professional teacher, actress, theatre practitioner, broadcast journalist and writer.

In addition to her radiant blend of light, love, and magic, she has an infectious personality and a take-charge attitude. She is currently pursuing her Master of Fine Arts degree inspired by witnessing the amplification of women’s voices through pageantry. She said her journey in modelling began in secondary school at the age of 13, and she has since competed in prestigious pageants.

“I have always been fascinated by this world since I was young. I believe I am a true polymath and a formidable presence in the world of pageantry,” she said. She placed in the Top 5 and won Miss Personality at the World Top Model South Africa, achieved the Top 5 and fourth runner-up with Miss Personality at Miss Jungle South Africa, and is currently a semi-finalist for Miss Intercontinental South Africa. “Miss Intercontinental South Africa is an esteemed national pageant, directed by former Miss SA 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala. It is a life-changing journey celebrating the diversity, wit and intelligence of young South African women, offering them a platform to advocate for their causes,” she said.

Makgoba’s advocacy centres on her “Mind the Gap” initiative, a newly launched programme under the Kgaogelo Makgoba Foundation. She said this initiative aims to empower young people by bridging the educational divide, connecting underprivileged learners with valuable opportunities for growth, development, and lifelong learning. “The mission is to ensure every learner, regardless of their background, has access to the resources, support and opportunities necessary to thrive academically and professionally,” she said.

In her pursuit to empower the youth and bridge education with opportunity, Kgaogelo serves as an excellence specialist and facilitator at Tomorrow's Leaders in Training. She said the organisation equipped young people with practical skills to navigate daily pressures and empowered them to make meaningful contributions to society. “This organisation conducts sessions in schools, teaching a revised life orientation curriculum in a fun and engaging way,” she added.