City church preaches carbon reduction message

The Church of God in Pretoria held the Forest of Hope campaign at Magnolia Dell on Sunday in commemoration of World Environment Day (June 5). Church members from Pretoria and Johannesburg attended the campaign.

Among them was Kgolofelo Mahuma, who said the goal of the campaign is to reduce carbon by carrying out climate-change response activities through public-private co-operation within the local community. “The World Mission Society Church of God is taking the lead in creating a global forest ecosystem through the global campaign,” he said. The City of Tshwane provided supplies such as 13 trees of Toad Tree, African Olive Tree, Karee Tree for planting and garbage bags to support the church’s efforts to create a Forest of Hope.

During the campaign, volunteers held a panel exhibition to raise awareness of the seriousness of desertification. Members of the Church of God during the planting of trees Picture/ Supplied Mahuma said the Church of God takes an active role not only in planting trees, but also doing forest clean-ups, biodiversity conservation, forest fire prevention, and promoting environmental awareness. He added that the Plastic Footprints are the total amount of plastic used and discarded by mankind, and the Church of God is conducting the Erase Plastic Footprints campaign with the goal of reducing this amount.

“We will continue to take steps of hope throughout the world by following God’s teaching to ‘be the salt and light of the world’,” he said. A joint generational declaration led by representatives of adult, youth, and students followed. The participants declared in unison: “By planting trees and protecting forests, we will create a lush forest of hope in the world,” and “We will realise a sustainable global environment and a happy future for humanity”.

The volunteers also went throughout the park, dug holes to match the size of the roots and planted them, after planting 13 trees, they also cleaned up the area. Various waste, including disposable plastic straws and cups, food packaging, and used toilet paper, were collected during the campaign. The City of Tshwane councillor Shaun Wilkinson said they were putting back by planting trees and we’re trying to create this Forest of Hope in the Magnolia Dell.

“The more trees we plant in the Magnolia Dell, the more we can set an example for other places, parks and open spaces in the City of Tshwane,” he said. Wilkinson added that, he was very happy to attend this event with all these friendly faces from the Church of God helping the environment fight climate change, bringing hope and building a garden of Hope. Leny Matlala, who was part of the tree planting said, people may be thinking what effect will planting one tree have but each tree will come together to form a forest.